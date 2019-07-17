Gordon Ramsay Leaves CAA for WME

The agency also signed the TV chef’s Studio Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay has signed with WME. TV’s most prolific food personality, who has four series on the Fox network alone, takes his Studio Ramsay shingle to the agency after eight years with CAA.

Ramsay series account for more than 10 percent of Fox’s original primetime programming, and this weekend will also see him debut the new show Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted on National Geographic. Ramsay’s current Fox roster includes Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior and 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

It’s been a particularly busy time for Ramsay. Uncharted has already been renewed for a second season, and Wednesday brought news that Fox has committed to another cycle of MasterChef Junior. On the restaurant front, the Michelin-starred chef is investing heavily in his U.S. presence, having recently secured funding in anticipation of opening 100 new American eateries bearing the Ramsay name over the coming five years.

On the production side, Studio Ramsay launched 24 Hours to Hell and Back (now Ramsay's highest-rated Fox series) and is actively developing projects at Fox and other networks. His current deal with Fox is only exclusive for on-camera roles; Ramsay is free to produce for all platforms.



He had been repped at CAA by Hans Schiff, who left the agency for a new venture in the spring.