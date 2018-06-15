'Gotti': What the Critics Are Saying

Is John Travolta's mobster biopic deserving of a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes? Critics say yes.

The reviews are in for John Travolta’s new film, Gotti – a biopic about the late mobster John Gotti – and the actor can’t seem to catch a break.

The movie currently holds the dubious distinction of a zero percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As of noon PDT, the film had collected just 13 reviews, and all 13 were considered “rotten.”

Gotti's zero percent rating is not the first time Travolta has become a victim of skeptical infamy. According to Wikipedia’s list of films with a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, two of Travolta films — his 1983 film Staying Alive and his 1993 movie Look Who’s Talking Now! — both received a zero percent rating.

Film critics have also disparaged the film, with the actor’s new release receiving less than positive responses.

Jordan Mintzer’s assessment for The Hollywood Reporter cautioned, “The film is pretty terrible: poorly written, devoid of tension, ridiculous in spots and just plain dull in others.” Mintzer also mentions that though it took Travolta, who serves as the film’s executive producer, eight years to get the project off the ground, “the father-son story never quite works” (The film sheds light on Gotti’s 12-year-old son, Frank, who was killed in a car accident in front of his home).

“Gotti spends a long time portraying the emotional aftermath of the death (the film is dedicated to Frank), but very little effort is made to build any sort of suspense around its main characters,” writes Mintzer. When the film flashbacks between Gotti in prison and at pivotal moments of his life, the audience catches glimpses of his would be partner-in-crimes. Though Mintzer writes that the “men are shown without real flair or distinction, as if they were background extras in an episode of The Sopranos.”

Travolta, who underwent a transformation to resemble the crime boss, is something Mintzer approved of, finding Travolta “a lively presence in some scenes.” Meanwhile, Mintzer found Spencer Rocco Lofranco’s portrayal of Gotti Jr. as something “shipped in from Jersey Shore” for he “never seems the right age for the part, especially when Junior is supposed to be running the Gambino clan after his dad is locked up."

The New York Times critic Glenn Kenny also disapproved of the mob biopic, deeming Travolta’s film as a “dismal mess.” Though Kenny found Travolta’s physical transformation to be decent, it was the actor’s voice that was less appealing. “The conceit of Gotti speaking to the audience from beyond the grave might have been more effective had he been given dialogue that didn’t make him sound like an idiot,” Kenny writes. Kenny also found Travolta’s Getty as “nothing more nor less than petty” and “far from being any kind of Machiavellian mastermind” that the crime boss was known to be.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich believed “John Gotti deserved better,” for the film is “not really anything.” Ehrlich writes that the film’s varied scenes fail to last for “more than a minute” and no shot lasts “more than couple seconds.” “It’s the ‘7-Minute Abs’ version of Goodfellas, but somehow so much worse than that sounds,” writes Ehrlich. “The only supernatural thing about this film is the courage that must have been required to unveil it at Cannes, where it surfaced alongside a tribute to Travolta designed to look back on better roles.”

New York Daily News’ Stephen Whitty gave the film 1 star out of 5, simply because Travolta appears to “having fun,” but that doesn’t mean his performance is any less wrong. “Chewing on the scenery like it was a meatball hero, he swaggers around in shiny suits and silver wigs, barking orders.”

Meanwhile, Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times found more issue with the film’s failure to accurately depict the Gotti era. “Aside from the wardrobe and the makeup, Gotti falls far short of capturing period-piece details and never immerses us in the era,” writes Roeper. Though Travolta can be a “commanding presence,” the film is unable to “fully capture the monstrous, casually murderous, thoroughly rotten core of a man who might have looked sharp and might have been a folk hero in his neighborhood — but rose to power and fame on bloodshed and evil and a lifetime of corruption.”