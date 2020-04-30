Gov. Gavin Newsom Announces Temporary Closure of Orange County Beaches

"The images we saw were disturbing," Gov. Newsom said in announcing the order as he praised L.A. and San Diego counties and officials there for adhering to the closures and not allowing large groups to gather.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today a temporary order closing state and local beaches in Orange County in an effort prevent a repeat of last weekend that saw crowds in the thousands gathering along the coast in areas like Newport Beach and Huntington Beach.

He didn't mention Orange County beaches by name but he did say "specific issues on some of those beaches have raised alarm bells" for those not practicing social and physical distancing. Newsom reiterated that the closure is temporary. "We gotta make sure we get this right, and not undo all that progress," he said in reference to flattening the curve in the state. "Let's move forward."

The order follows a weekend when Orange County beaches were packed as the area experienced its first true heat wave of the year and one of the first since last summer. Images from the area made national headlines and Newsom criticized beach goers during his Monday briefing.

"The conditions last week, the images we saw, were disturbing," Newsom said in announcing the order as he praised L.A. and San Diego counties and officials there for adhering to the closures and not allowing large groups to gather.

Newsom announced an additional 95 deaths in the state from COVID-19 illness in the past 24 hours for a total of 1,887 thus far in the pandemic. The numbers provide "another reminder this disease has not gone away" or that it just "needs a little sunlight; there's a sense of that spreading around." Those comments, he said, were in reference to reports that circulated over the past week — disinformation repeated by President Donald Trump — that the virus can be killed by sunlight, something that, while true, does not apply to the virus as it lives in the body.

"We can't be driven by ideology," Newsom said. "We have to be driven by the spread of this disease."

The order, which was expected, lands with some resistance from local officials as well as residents who say that going to the beach should be a right and that there is no data yet to support why beaches should be closed.

