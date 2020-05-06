California Gov. Gavin Newsom Extends Workers' Compensation to More Essential Workers

Newsom also announced the launch of a new website offering testing reservations for California residents.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday his signing of an executive order extending worker's compensation to essential workers who test positive for COVID-19.

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Newsom said benefits could only be rebutted by an employer "under strict criteria," and the benefits "should provide calm and relief" to those continuing to work amid the pandemic. He added that the goal is to "keep our workers healthy and keep them safe," and avoid situations in which a worker tests positive for COVID-19 and fears informing an employer because they will no longer be able to work.

Newsom also announced the launch of a new website that offers test site availability for California residents, including the ability to make direct reservations for testing.

The governor noted that California is now testing about 30,000 people a day for the novel coronavirus, and has tested over 800,000 people as of his briefing announcement.

