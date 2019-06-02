Governors Ball Festival Site Evacuated as Severe Weather Hits New York

SZA was among the artists scheduled to perform Sunday at the Governors Ball.

Artists scheduled to perform Sunday included Nas, SZA and headliners The Strokes, whose set was affected by the downpour.

The Governors Ball site at Randall’s Island in New York has been evacuated due to a severe storm passing through.

Earlier in the day, the fest was postponed due to inclement weather. But as the weather worsened, organizers were forced to shut down the show.

The Gov Ball team issued a “festival evacuation” message on social media. “Due to approaching severe weather an evacuation is in effect. Please proceed to the nearest exit," it reads.

Meanwhile, hip-hop fans who gathered for the annual Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium were made to wait half an hour until the worst of the weather passed. “Thank you for your patience. Follow the instructions of the authorities and return to your seats for Cardi,” reads a message posted by the Hot 97 team.

