GQ's Comedy Issue Cover Pokes Fun at Vanity Fair's Extra Limbs Photoshop Fiasco

Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood issue sent eagle-eyed online critics into a frenzy back in January.

For the cover of its annual comedy issue, GQ assembled leading ladies Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman in a photo that seems awfully reminiscent of another Condé Nast magazine's recent cover.

Not only is McKinnon contorted in a strange position, but upon closer inspection, there are a number of unattached arms and legs mixed in with the women.

The additional limbs appear to be a reference to Vanity Fair's infamous Photoshop mistake in January. Among those featured in the magazine's annual Hollywood issue were Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon — who each looked as though they had an extra hand or leg.

Vanity Fair later tweeted that Winfrey's third hand was a mistake, and what looked like Witherspoon's extra leg was just the lining from inside her dress.

GQ, however, decided to issue a full-blown apology.

"GQ would like to apologize to Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman for the egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue, the latest in our pantheon of mostly annual love letters to the funniest humans we know," the seemingly satirical editor's note said. "Our intention was to celebrate the three super-funny superstars, who are all that is smart and perceptive and riotous and necessary in comedy right now."

GQ said it "deeply regrets" that the cover violated its "rigorous standards of editorial excellence" and "the laws of nature." The magazine also pledged to conduct an internal audit of its cover-development process both so an error like this doesn't happen again, and "because this sounds like the right thing to say."

"To demonstrate our commitment to transparency, we will release the results of the review, quietly, in 17 months, on Medium," the note said.

In the meantime, GQ declared, "we'll be ignoring our mentions."

The issue's profiles of the three comedians are set to be released next week.