Grace Helbig Exits WME for UTA (Exclusive)

The YouTube star hosts daily talk show 'This Might Get' with Mamrie Hart, as well as podcast 'Not Too Deep.'

After several years at WME, YouTube star Grace Helbig has left to sign with UTA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Together with Hannah Hart and Mamrie Hart, Helbig is considered part of YouTube's "Holy Trinity," first rising to online fame nearly a decade ago with the vlog Daily Grace, which earned her two Streamy Awards in 2013 for best first-person series and audience choice personality of the year. She went on to create her own channel, it'sGrace, which won the People's Voice Webby for first person online film and video and has nearly 3 million subscribers.

Most recently, Helbig launched daily YouTube talk show This Might Get with Mamrie Hart in March, and she continues to host podcast Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig. She previously had her own E! talk show, The Grace Helbig Show, and produced and appeared in three seasons of Conde Nast and go90's comedy travel series HeyUSA.

In film, Helbig executive produced and acted in Camp Takota, Legendary's Electra Woman & Dyna Girl and Lionsgate's Dirty 30. She also has penned the New York Times best-selling comic novels Grace & Style and Grace's Guide: The Art of Pretending to Be a Grown-Up.

Helbig continues to be represented by Bleecker Street Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.