AWARDS Gracie Awards: Michelle Williams, Amy Poehler, Niecy Nash Among Honorees 9:00 AM PDT 5/13/2020 by Kimberly Nordyke Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images From left: Michelle Williams, Amy Poehler and Niecy Nash The awards "recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television and interactive media." Michelle Williams, Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne, Tamron Hall, Naomi Watts, Angela Yee, Norah O'Donnell, Niecy Nash, Stephanie Beatriz and Soledad O'Brien are among the honorees for the 45th annual Gracie Awards, which recognize women in television, radio and digital media. The awards, announced by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation on Wednesday, "recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television and interactive media." Honorees are chosen from national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets. "We want to thank those on the front lines telling the important stories still impacting our world," said Becky Brooks, executive director of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. "It is our distinguished honor to recognize the reporters, hosts, producers and media executives who are working to ensure the public is informed. We know everyone in media has been impacted in some way, and we continue to salute this outstanding list of honorees for their award-winning passion, energy and perseverance." Details on how the winners will be celebrated will be announced soon, the organization added. Some of the honorees recorded special messages, which can be seen in the video below. A full list of honorees follows. TV NATIONAL HONOREES 60 Minutes: The Chibok Girls (60 Minutes) CBS News News Magazine Abby McEnany (Work in Progress) SHOWTIME Actress in a Breakthrough Role Alex Duda (The Kelly Clarkson Show) NBCUniversal Showrunner – Talk Show Am I Next? Trans and Targeted ABC NEWS Nightline Hard News Feature Angela Kang (The Walking Dead) AMC Showrunner- Scripted Better Things FX Networks Comedy BookTube YouTube Originals Non-Fiction Entertainment Caroline Waterlow (Qualified) ESPN Films Producer- Documentary /Unscripted / Non-Fiction Catherine Reitman (Workin' Moms) Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment (CBC/Netflix) Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical Catherine Reitman (Workin' Moms) Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment (CBC/Netflix) Director - Comedy Clarissa Ward (CNN International) CNN International Reporter/Correspondent Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead) AMC Actress in a Leading Role - Drama Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) BBC America Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama Francesca Gregorini (Killing Eve) BBC America Director - Scripted Gender Discrimination in the FBI NBC News Investigative Unit Interview Feature Grey's Anatomy ABC Studios Drama- Grand Award Izzie Pick Ibarra (The Masked Singer) Fox Broadcasting Company Showrunner - Unscripted Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) FX Networks Actress in a Leading Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series Mission Unstoppable Produced by Litton Entertainment Family Series MSNBC 2019 Democratic Debate (Atlanta) MSNBC Special or Variety - Breakthrough Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice) Showtime Actress in a Supporting Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler (Russian Doll) Universal Television Producer- Entertainment Nawal al-Maghafi (BBC Arabic) BBC News Investigative Feature Niecy Nash (2019 Black Girls Rock!) BET Networks On-Air Talent - Entertainment Nightline ABC News News Program Pati Jinich (Pati's Mexican Table) Mexican Table LLC On-Air Talent - Lifestyle Patsy & Loretta Lifetime Made for Television Movie Rising Stars: The Story of Muslim Girls Basketball CBS Sports Network Sports Feature Sarah Fitzpatrick NBC News Investigative Unit Producer- News Sedika Mojadidi (Doc World: Facing the Dragon) World Channel Director - Unscripted Sharyn Alfonsi (60 Minutes) CBS News On-Air Talent - News or News Magazine Soledad O'Brien (American Injustice: A BET Town Hall) BET Networks On-Air Talent - News Special Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) Universal Television Actress in a Supporting Role - Comedy or Musical Superstore Universal Television Ensemble Cast Surviving R. Kelly Producing Team (Surviving R. Kelly) Lifetime Producer- Documentary /Unscripted / Non-Fiction – Grand Award Tamron Hall (Tamron Hall) Walt Disney Television Talk Show – Entertainment Teacher Surprise (Today) Today/NBC News Soft News Feature The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly (CBS News) CBS News Special or Variety The Loudest Voice Showtime Limited Series This Changes Everything Starz Documentary Tracy Oliver (First Wives Club) BET Networks Writer Women's Wellness Disrupt-Hers with Maria Shriver (The 3rd Hour of Today) NBC News News Feature Series RADIO NATIONAL HONOREES Breaking the taboo around pelvic floor health (White Coat, Black Art) CBC Radio Public Affairs [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial] CBC News: The World at Six - Kurd Crisis Inside Syria Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial] Emily Hanford (At a Loss for Words) American Public Media Reporter / Correspondent / Host [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial] Into the Thaw (The World) PRX Series [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial] Latino USA (A Child Lost in Translation) Futuro Media Group Documentary [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial] Periods! Why These 8th-Graders Aren't Afraid To Talk About Them (Morning Edition) NPR Interview Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial] Sarah McCammon ("With Abortion Restrictions On The Rise, Some Women Induce Their Own”) NPR (National Public Radio) News Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial] The Unpaid Cost of Elder Care Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX Investigative Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial] Bevelations SiriusXM Talk Show [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial] Carla Ferrell (The Steve Harvey Morning Show) Premiere Networks Co-host [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial] Elaina Smith (Nights with Elaina (formerly NASH Nights Live)) Westwood One Host/Personality [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial] Jayde Donovan (The Jayde Donovan Show) Westwood One Weekend Host / Personality [ Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial ] Liana Huth (I'm Listening) Entercom Communications Corp Producer – Entertainment - Special [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial] Michelle Collins (The Michelle Collins Show) SiriusXM Interview Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial] Michelle Franzen (The NICU Cuddler) ABC NEWS News Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial] Michelle Parisi (The Weekend Top 30 & Remix Top 30) Premiere Networks Producer - Entertainment Music [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial] Norah O'Donnell (CBS News on the Hour with Norah O'Donnell) CBS News Radio Outstanding News anchor [ Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial ] Sophie Kamaruddin (Bloomberg Radio) Bloomberg LP Crisis Coverage [Radio - National Syndicated Commercial] Trisha Yearwood CMA Country Christmas ABC NEWS Special [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial] INTERACTIVE MEDIA NATIONAL HONOREES Angela Yee (Angela Yee's Lip Service) Angela Yee Inc. Podcast - Entertainment Bad Batch Wondery Podcast – Investigative News Becky Quick (Squawk Pod) CNBC Business News Podcast Host - News Children as passports, the phenomenon behind the humanitarian crisis on the border Univision Noticias Digital Website - News Evil Eye Audible, Inc. Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio - Drama Extreme violence is driving Salvadoran girls to kill themselves Univision News Digital & Time Original Online Programming – Standalone Video Hard News Ginger Zee, Inside Frozen ll ABC News Podcast Host - Entertainment Hanna Rosin (NPR’s Invisibilia) National Public Radio Podcast Co-host/Ensemble How to Sell Drugs (Legally) Quartz Original Online Programming – News Kaila Strickland (The Comfy Closet) The Comfy Closet Blog Kristyn Martin (Through Her Eyes & Baby Brain) Yahoo News/Verizon Media Group Online Producer Kung Fu Nuns (Great Big Story) Great Big Story Original Online Programming – Standalone Video Lifestyle Lucy Biggers (One Small Step) NowThis Online Video Host / Correspondent / Actress Out of the Woods ESPN 30 for 30 Podcasts Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio Sports Paralyzed Marathon (Great Big Story) Great Big Story Original Online Programming –Documentary Save Our Moms MTV Website - Information/Entertainment Shine (Great Big Story) Great Big Story Original Online Programming – Video Series The Cut on Tuesdays Gimlet/Spotify/The Cut Podcast - Lifestyle The Pay Check Bloomberg Podcast - Educational Business The Sterling Affairs ESPN Films Podcast - Investigative TELEVISION LOCAL HONOREES Ali Meyer (Baseline Breast Cancer) KFOR-TV Soft News Feature- Grand Award Capital Gazette Survivors WUSA9 Documentary Colleen Marshall (NBC4 Columbus) NBC4, WCMH-TV Hard News Feature Erin Fehlau (New Hampshire Chronicle - "Earning Their Wings: NH's Women Aviators") WMUR-TV News Magazine Heather Fay Dawson (Women's Work) Connecticut Public Director Lesli Foster WUSA9 On-Air Talent Marcie Golgoski (Mothers Milk Bank of Florida) WESH TV Soft News Feature Military Housing WUSA9 Investigative Feature Sarah Gahagan Lydick WUSA9 Producer - Scripted / Edited / Live Stephanie Jarvis, Mary Fecteau (Ideas) ideastream Sports Feature WUSA9 News at 11 WUSA9 News Program TELEVISION STUDENT HONOREES Alicia Cherem and Heather Kim (ViewFinder: Daily Crisis Farm) University of Maryland, College Park Documentary Bryanna Crouch (KUJH News) University of Kansas Producer Cameron Doney (CNS-TV (Capital News Service)) University of Maryland, College Park Soft News Feature Cierra Ysasaga (Newsline) Brigham Young University Director Danielle Hallows (Newsline) Brigham Young University On-Air Talent Isabela Erekson (Newsline) Brigham Young University Hard News Feature RADIO LOCAL HONOREES Amy Eddings (Morning Edition) ideastream Host/Anchor [Radio - Non-Commercial Local] Beautiful Mess (CBC Radio Saskatchewan) Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) Documentary [Radio - Non-Commercial Local] El Paso Coverage The Texas Newsroom Crisis Coverage [Radio - Non-Commercial Local] In Memoir, Mother And Trans Son 'Pick Up The Pieces' Of Relationship (Where We Live) Connecticut Public Radio Talk Show [Radio - Non-Commercial Local] Inflection Point with Lauren Schiller KALW 91.7FM, San Francisco and PRX Interview Feature [Radio - Non-Commercial Local] Jenny Brundin (Teens Under Stress) Colorado Public Radio News Feature [Radio - Non-Commercial Local] Lauren Terrazas ('Miss Emma' Saved Her Brewery And Left A Legacy For All Of San Antonio) Texas Public Radio Portrait/Biography [Radio - Non-Commercial Local] Linda Paul (Want To Combat Climate Change? Get Out and Plant A Tree) WBEZ/ Chicago Public Media Producer [Radio - Non-Commercial Local] Parenting Mental Health KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio Reporter/Correspondent [Radio - Non-Commercial Local] Yasmeen Khan (WNYC News) New York Public Radio Series [Radio Non - Commercial Local] "I'm Listening": Erasing the Shame and Blame Over Mental Health In Depth KCBS Radio (Entercom) Public Affairs [Radio - Local] A Healing Delivery (Daily News) KCBS Radio (Entercom) Soft News Feature [Radio - Local] Angela Martinez (The Angie Martinez Show) iheartmedia (WWPR) Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio - Local] Brigitte Quinn (Morning Drive Anchor) Entercom Radio - 1010 WINS Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio - Local] Carla Rea (The Mike and Carla Morning Show) Beasley Media Group Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Small/Medium [Radio - Local] Chris Rollins (Chris Rollins) Townsquare Media/94.5 PST Host - Morning Drive - Medium Market [Radio - Local] Cooper Lawrence (WOR Tonight) iHeartMedia (WOR NY) Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Nonmorning [Radio - Local] Deborah Honeycutt (Jim, Deb & Kevin) Cumulus Media Broadcasting Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major [Radio - Local] Exceptional Women: "Rise Up" Entercom Boston Interview Feature [Radio - Local] Garcia - Torres Fundraiser KTMY-FM (United States of America) Public Service Announcement [Radio - Local] Heather Hunter (Mornings on the Mall) Cumulus Media Broadcasting Producer - News Talk [Radio - Local] Jenn Hobby (Jenn & Friends Star 94.1 Atlanta) Entercom Atlanta Host Morning Drive- Large/Major Market [Radio - Local] Julie Rose (Top of Mind w/ Julie Rose) BYU Radio Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio - Local] Kathryn Barnes (Santa Barbara Morning Edition/All Things Considered) KCRW Producer - Noncommercial [Radio - Local] Katie Neal (Middays on New York's Country 94.7) Entercom New York Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio - Local] Mary Walter (Mary Walter WMAL) WMAL Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major - Morning [Radio - Local] Meghan Lane (95.1 WAPE's The Big Ape Morning Mess) Cox Media Group Co-host (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market [Radio - Local] Nancy Wilson (WHKO FM) Cox Media Group Host - Morning Drive – Small Market [Radio - Local] Rebekah Maroun (Bex) (Matty in the Morning) iheartmedia Producer - Commercial [Radio - Local] Shannon Farren (Gary and Shannon Show) iHeartMedia Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio - Local] Shannon Farren (Gary and Shannon Show) iHeartMedia Talk Show [Radio - Local] Starving for Perfection WTOP-FM Hard News Feature [Radio - Local] RADIO LOCAL STUDENT HONOREES Brittany McGowan (Women Surfers Fundraise in Honor of Female Surfing Icon) Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org Host/Personality Eli Finkelson (A League of Our Own - Single Moms Share & Inspire) Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org Talk Show Julia Presti (A League of Our Own - Fearless Female Firefighters) Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org Public Affairs Karina Gonzalez (KUNR Public Radio & Noticiero Móvil) University of Nevada, Reno Interview Feature Madison Bristowe (Cityscape: Back to the Garden, Remembering Woodstock) WFUV / Fordham University Producer Marian Mohamed (The barrier between us is breaking: How politics brought my mom and me closer) KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio News Feature INTERACTIVE MEDIA STUDENT HONOREES Eliot Schiaparelli (Around My Block) WFUV / Fordham University Original Online Programming Kacie Candela (Prickly Politics: Women in the Room) WFUV / Fordham University Podcast