Gracie Awards: Rita Moreno Tapped for Lifetime Achievement Award

Norman Lear will present the 'One Day at a Time' star with her honor at the May 22 ceremony.

Rita Moreno has been tapped to receive the lifetime achievement award at the 43rd annual Gracie Awards, which honor achievements and programming by, for and about women across television, radio and interactive media.

The One Day at a Time star will receive the honor from Norman Lear, the show's creator, at the May 22 ceremony at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles.

"Throughout her career which spans more than 70 years, Rita has redefined roles, challenged standards, and shattered barriers, reflecting values the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation admires and applauds," said AWMF chair Christine Travaglini, who also serves as president of Katz Radio Group. "She achieved becoming the first Hispanic actress to win an Academy Award, opening doors for Hollywood hopefuls from diverse backgrounds."

In addition to starring in Netflix's Latino remake of Lear's classic, Moreno also voices a role in the animated series Nina's World and recently guest-starred in shows including Getting On, Jane the Virgin, Grey’s Anatomy and Grace and Frankie.

In addition, broadcaster and producer Lisa Joyner has been tapped to host the awards show, which is presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. Joyner co-hosts TLC's Long Lost Family.

Local and student award winners will be recognized at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 27 at Cipriani in New York City.