Graham Norton to Host 2020 BAFTA Awards

The award-winning TV host and comedian takes over from Joanna Lumley.

Graham Norton will host the BAFTA film awards ceremony in 2020.

The award-winning TV presenter, comedian and author – who first hosted the BAFTA TV awards 15 years ago – will make his debut at the film awards, taking over from Joanna Lumley.

"I’m delighted to be taking the helm of the biggest night in British Film, the audience at the Royal Albert Hall will be the biggest sofa I’ve ever faced," said Norton, a multiple BAFTA winner himself for his much-loved chat shot. "I’m honoured to be following in the fabulous footsteps of Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley"

The BAFTA film awards ceremony, taking place on Feb 2, will return to London's Royal Albert Hall.

"Norton will bring his brilliance and unique brand of humour to the role," said BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry. "The film awards is transmitted around the world, and those audiences know him too. With Graham as our host I have no doubt we will deliver a very special celebration of the very best in film, and pay tribute to the most talented and creative people both in front of and behind the camera."