Graham Norton to Host BAFTA TV Awards

'Killing Eve' leads the pack with 14 nominations.

Graham Norton has been named the host of this year's BAFTA Television Awards.

The comedian and talk show host will return to present the awards at the ceremony on May 12 at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

“It has been almost 15 years since I first hosted the Television Awards and what a pleasure it is to be returning to host once again," said Norton. "2018 was a stand-out year for television, and I look forward to seeing the brilliant talent in our industry rewarded.”

Added Clare Brown, director of production at BAFTA: “We are delighted to be welcoming Graham back to host the British Academy Television Awards. Graham captures the hearts of the audience both at home and in the room and having hosted the ceremony numerous times throughout the years we look forward to having him on board once again."

BBC America's darkly comic assassin thriller Killing Eve leads the pack going into the ceremony with 14 nominations, closely followed by the BBC/Amazon mini-series A Very English Scandal with 12.