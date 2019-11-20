2020 Grammys by the Numbers: Interscope, Columbia Nab "Big Four" Noms as Universal Leads All Majors

Among indies, Bon Iver’s two nominations — for record and album of the year — gave Jagjaguwar two nods.

The nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are out, and among the Big Four categories — record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist — Interscope Records landed the most, with seven nominations from Billie Eilish (four), Lana Del Rey (two) and Lady Gaga (one).

In second was Columbia, with five, as Lil Nas X led a cadre of nominees that includes Vampire Weekend (artist of the year for Father of the Bride) and Rosalía (BNA).

Lizzo matched Eilish by getting a nod in each of the Big Four categories, giving Atlantic four, while Republic — thanks to two for Ariana Grande and one apiece for Post Malone and Taylor Swift — and RCA, with noms from H.E.R. and Khalid, also landed four.

Capitol, through Lewis Capaldi and Maggie Rogers, picked up two nominations, while Tank and the Bangas’ Green Balloon was released on Universal-owned Verve Forecast.

Totals:

Interscope: 7

Columbia: 5

Atlantic: 4

Republic: 4

RCA: 4

Capitol: 2

Overall among the label groups, Universal Music Group led the way with 14 nominations, while Sony Music grabbed nine and the Warner Music Group had four, with independent labels garnering five nominations.

Among indies, Bon Iver’s two nominations, for record and album of the year, gave Jagjaguwar two nods, while Tanya Tucker’s nomination for song of the year (Fantasy/Concord) and two best new artist nominees — Black Pumas (ATO) and Yola (Easy Eye Sound) — rounded out the indie tally.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.