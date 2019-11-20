Grammy Noms: Lizzo, Billie Eilish Make History, Lil Nas X Surprises and More Takeaways

For the first time in Grammy history, two artists are nominated in each of the "Big Four" categories (album, record and song of the year, plus best new artist) in the same year.

Lizzo is the top nominee for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, with eight nominations. This marks the first time that a new artist has been the year's leading contender since 2004, when Kanye West was that year's top nominee, with 10 nods. In the nominations, announced Wednesday morning, Lizzo is followed on the leaderboard by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, with six noms each; and Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Finneas O'Connell (Eilish's older brother), with five noms each.

Lil Nas X, improbably, is this year's top male nominee. His record of the year nomination for "Old Town Road" (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus), which famously set a new record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (19 weeks), was hardly a surprise, but his album of the year nom for his EP 7 was a bit unexpected.

For the first time in Grammy history, two artists are nominated in each of the "Big Four" categories (album, record and song of the year, plus best new artist) in the same year. Lizzo is nominated for the deluxe edition of her third album, Cuz I Love You, and for her smash "Truth Hurts." Eilish is nominated for her first-full length album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and her smash hit "bad guy."

H.E.R. and O'Connell each received nominations for album, record and song of the year. H.E.R. scored with her compilation I Used to Know Her and soul ballad "Hard Place" (which she performed on last year's Grammy telecast). O'Connell scored with Eilish's album, which he produced, and her hit "bad guy," which he produced and co-wrote.

Eilish, 17, is the youngest artist to be nominated in each of the Big Four categories in the same year. That record was formerly held by Mariah Carey, who was 20 when she was nominated in all four categories in 1990.

Eilish set other age-related records. She is the youngest artist in Grammy history to receive an album of the year nomination. The old record was held by Taylor Swift, who was 19 when the nominations for the 2009 awards were announced. Eilish is the youngest best new artist nominee since Justin Bieber, who was 16 when he was a 2010 nominee.

Women did exceptionally well in this year's nominations. Female solo artists grabbed five of the eight slots for album of the year for the second year in a row. They also took five of the eight slots for best new artist for the second year in a row.

Here's a closer look at five key categories on this year's Grammy ballot.

Album of the year: Joining Lizzo, Eilish, H.E.R. and Lil Nas X are Bon Iver's I,I, Lana Del Rey's Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Grande's Thank U, Next and Vampire Weekend's Father of the Bride. This is the first nomination in this category for all of these artists except H.E.R., who was nominated last year for her compilation, H.E.R.

H.E.R., 22, is just the third artist in Grammy history to amass two album of the year nominations at such a tender age. She follows Barbra Streisand (The Barbra Streisand Album, 1963, and People, 1964) and Karen Carpenter (Close to You, 1970, and Carpenters, 1971).

7, which clocks in at a brief 18:44, is one of the shortest album of the year nominees in history.

I,I and Father of the Bride are both also nominated for best alternative music album. It's the first time that two alternative albums have been nominated for album of the year since 2000, when Beck's Midnite Vultures and Radiohead's Kid A were both nominated.

Norman Fucking Rockwell! isn't the first title that includes what people used to call "the F word" to be nominated in a marquee category. Cee Lo Green's "Fuck You" was nominated for record and song of the year for 2010.

Among the albums that were passed over in this category: Swift's Lover, Maren Morris' Girl, Beyoncé's Homecoming: The Live Album, Ed Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project, Khalid's Free Spirit, Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars, Tyler, the Creator's IGOR and Gary Clark Jr.'s This Land. Swift was also passed over in this category with her previous album, Reputation. This marks the first time she has missed out in this category with back-to-back studio albums.

Record of the year: Joining Lizzo, Eilish, H.E.R. and the Lil Nas X/Cyrus collab are Bon Iver's "Hey Ma," Grande's "7 Rings," Khalid's "Talk" and Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower."

This is the first nomination in this category for all of these artists except Cyrus (who was nominated in 1992 for "Achy Breaky Heart), Bon Iver (which was nominated in 2011 for "Holocene") and Post Malone (who was nominated last year for "Rockstar," featuring 21 Savage).

"Old Town Road" is this year's only hit to receive nominations for both record of the year and best music video. Childish Gambino's "This Is America," a vastly different work, won in both categories last year.

"7 Rings" interpolates Rodgers & Hammerstein's "My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music. That Julie Andrews-led soundtrack was a 1965 album of the year nominee.

Among the singles or tracks that were passed over in this category: Halsey's "Without Me," Jonas Brothers' "Sucker," Sheeran and Khalid's "Beautiful People," Swift's "You Need to Calm Down," Cardi B and Bruno Mars' "Please Me," Sam Smith and Normani's "Dancing With a Stranger" and Maren Morris' "Girl."

Song of the year: Joining "Bad Guy," "Truth Hurts" and "Hard Place" are "Always Remember Us This Way" from A Star Is Born, "Bring My Flowers Now" from Tanya Tucker's comeback album While I'm Livin', Lewis Capaldi's smash ballad "Someone You Loved" and the title songs from the Swift and Del Rey albums.

This is Swift's fourth song of the year nomination, following "You Belong with Me," "Shake It Off" and "Blank Space." Swift is just the second female songwriter to amass four song of the year noms, following Marilyn Bergman, who co-wrote four song of the year nominees with her husband, Alan Bergman.

Swift is the first songwriter to land a song of the year nomination for a song written without a collaborator since Mike Posner, who was nominated three years ago for "I Took a Pill in Ibiza." She's the first female songwriter to accomplish this feat since Sara Bareilles, who was nominated 11 years ago for "Love Song."

"Always Remember Us This Way" is the second song from A Star Is Born to receive a song of the year nom, following "Shallow" last year. A Star Is Born is only the second soundtrack in Grammy history to yield two song of the year nominees. The first was The Lion King (1994), which spawned "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and "Circle of Life."

Among the songs that were passed over in this category: Morris' "Girl," Clark Jr.'s "This Land," Halsey's "Without Me," Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower," Maggie Rogers' "Light On," 21 Savage's "a lot" (featuring J. Cole), Khalid's "Talk" and Jonas Bros' "Sucker."

Best new artist: Joining Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Rogers are Black Pumas, Rosalía, Yola and a nine-member New Orleans group, Tank and the Bangas.

Rosalía is the first artist to be nominated for best new artist at both the Grammys and the Latin Grammys. She was nominated in this category at the Latin Grammys two years ago. She is also the first artist to be nominated for best new artist with a foreign-language album (El mal querer). She is not, however, the first Latin artist to be nominated for best new artist. José Feliciano won in 1968. But he had a hit English-language album, Feliciano!, which included his soulful reinvention of the Doors' "Light My Fire."

Among the artists who were passed over in this category: Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Juice WRLD, Capaldi, Morgan Wallen, Blanco Brown and Carly Pearce.

Producer of the year (nonclassical): Dan Auerbach, John Hill and Ricky Reed each received their second nominations in this category. Jack Antonoff and O'Connell are first-time nominees in the category.

O'Connell is nominated in each of the Big Three categories for his work with Eilish. Reed is nominated for record and album of the year for his work with Lizzo. Antonoff is nominated for album and song of the year for his work with Del Rey.

