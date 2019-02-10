Grammys Snubs: Maren Morris, Post Malone Shut Out

Meanwhile top nominee Kendrick Lamar only won one award and 'Black Panther's' Oscar-nominated song "All the Stars" failed to win any of the awards for which it was nominated.

Kendrick Lamar went into the 2019 Grammys with the most nominations of any artist with eight, but after the awards were handed out on Sunday night, Lamar himself only received one, a tie for best rap performance for "King's Dead." Additionally, the Black Panther soundtrack, which Lamar curated and received multiple Grammy nominations, only won one other award, for the work of composer Ludwig Goransson.

The Marvel movie's Oscar-nominated song, "All the Stars," also lost all four of the awards for which it was nominated, resulting in a shutout for Lamar's fellow performer SZA.

Meanwhile, Maren Morris scored five Grammy nominations two months ago but won none of the awards for which she was nominated, with her hit with Zedd and Grey, "The Middle," also losing all three of the awards for which it was nominated.

Other multiple nominees who went home empty-handed include Post Malone, who was nominated for four awards; Camila Cabello, who was up for two awards and kicked off the televised awards show with a colorful performance of her hit "Havana," with multiple special guests; and Taylor Swift, who lost the sole award for which she was nominated.

In terms of specific categories, Brandi Carlile won three of the six awards for which she was nominated and a number of prognosticators thought album of the year winner Kacey Musgraves would indeed take home that prize but Carlile was also favored to win album of the year by a number of experts. A number of experts also thought Mac Miller might get a posthumous Grammy for best rap album but that award instead went to Cardi B.

While Childish Gambino's "This is America" was tipped by some experts to win record of the year, many of those same prognosticators expected "Shallow" to win song of the year instead of "This Is America" taking both prizes.