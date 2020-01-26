Lizzo Opens Grammy Awards With "Cuz I Love You," "Truth Hurts"

Before beginning her set, the singer paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a plane crash Sunday.

Lizzo opened the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a medley of her hits "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts."

Clad in a sparkly black gown, she announced, "Tonight is for Kobe," before launching into her performance, complete with a symphony and dancers. Lizzo showed off her full spectrum of talent with singing, rapping and even played on her beloved "Sasha" flute.

The singer secured best pop solo performance early in the show, and leads overall with the most nominations of the night — eight, including all four top categories. This marks the first time that a new artist has been the year's leading contender since 2004, when Kanye West was that year's top nominee, with 10 nods.

Lizzo's hit song "Truth Hurts" is up for the Grammy Award for best song and record, along with best pop solo performance. In addition, her Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) is up for best album and best urban contemporary album. Lizzo is also up for best R&B performance for "Exactly How I Feel" featuring Gucci Mane and best traditional R&B performance for "Jerome."