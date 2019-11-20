Grammys: Michelle Obama, Aziz Ansari and More Stars Pick Up Nominations

Films and TV shows were also nominated for their respective soundtracks and scores, including 'Rocketman' and season eight of 'Game of Thrones.'

Aziz Ansari and Ellen DeGeneres were among the multitude of Hollywood figures who received nods as the 2020 Grammy nominations were announced Wednesday morning, along with none other than Michelle Obama.

The former first lady is nominated for best spoken-word album for the audiobook version of her memoir Becoming. The honor could become the first of many awards garnered by not only her, but former president Barack Obama, too, as they have a number of projects in development with Netflix-based production company Higher Ground.

Meanwhile, Ansari and DeGeneres are competing for best comedy album after being nominated for their respective Netflix stand-up specials, Right Now and Relatable. They're up against Trevor Noah's Son of Patricia and Dave Chappelle's Sticks & Stones — specials that were also distributed by Netflix — along with Jim Gaffigan's Quality Time. Chappelle won the category last year for Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin, his first concert specials in 12 years.

A number of Oscar contenders received Grammy nominations as well, particularly in the music for visual media field. Up for best compilation soundtrack for visual media are The Lion King: The Songs; Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Various artists contributed to these albums, while the other two nominees — Rocketman and A Star is Born — are attributed to Taron Egerton, and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, respectively.

The Lion King's album and Spirit, a song from the same soundtrack — both by Beyoncé — also received solo noms: best pop vocal album and best song written for visual media, respectively.

In the category for best score soundtrack for visual media, both films and TV shows received noms, including Avengers: Endgame, Chernobyl, Game of Thrones, and more.

See the complete list of nominees for the 62nd Grammy Awards here. The 2020 Grammys are set to air from 8-11:30 p.m. ET (5-8:30 p.m. PT) on Sunday, Jan. 26, live on CBS and CBS All Access, with Alicia Keys returning to host.