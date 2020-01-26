Grammys: Watch Billboard's Live Preshow

Hosts Chelsea Briggs and singer Bryce Vine will be joined by Billboard staffers and special guests, including Jessie Reyez, Jojo and Chantel Jeffries.

The trophies are already being handed out at the 2020 Grammys, but before the televised awards ceremony begins, Billboard is bringing music fans all of the action from the red carpet.

The live preshow, streaming on Twitter from 2:30-5 p.m. PT, is being hosted by Chelsea Briggs and singer Bryce Vine.

The pair will be joined by Billboard staffers Lyndsey Havens, Carl Lamarre, Jason Lipshutz, Danica Daniel, Keith Caulfield, Katie Bain and Ian Drew as well as special guests Jessie Reyez, Queen Naija, JoJo, Manila Luzon, Chantel Jeffries and designer/stylist Alexis Phifer.

Check out Billboard's preshow on Twitter and below.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, will air live on CBS from Los Angeles' Staples Center, starting at 5 p.m. PT.