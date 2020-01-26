Grammys Snubs: Ariana Grande and H.E.R. Shut Out

Top nominees Lizzo and Lil Nas X also lost the majority of awards for which they were nominated, failing to win any of the big four awards, which were swept by Billie Eilish.

Ariana Grande may have performed "My Favorite Things," which she reinterpreted for her hit "7 Rings," at the 2020 Grammys but the superstar singer wasn't a favorite of Grammy voters, as she went home empty handed after going into the night nominated for five awards. Still, the night's big winner, Billie Eilish, did say that she felt Grande should've won the album of the year award that Eilish secured.

Fellow five-time nominee and Grammys performer H.E.R. was also shut out on Sunday night not winning any of the five awards for which she was nominated.

Other multiple nominees who failed to win any Grammys include four-time nominees Bon Iver, up for record and album of the year; Yola, up for best new artist among other awards; and Thom Yorke; and two-time nominee Lana Del Rey, who was up for album and song of the year for Norman F***ing Rockwell and its title track, respectively.

While Taylor Swift was already seen as snubbed by the Grammys when her latest release Lover only netted her three nominations, the superstar singer-songwriter, who seemingly wasn't in attendance at Sunday night's awards show after bowing her new Netflix documentary at Sundance last week, failed to win any of those awards.

Eilish's sweep of the big four categories of album, record and song of the year and best new artist meant that the other artists nominated for those prizes failed to win any of the Grammys' top awards. Lizzo, who went into the Grammys with a leading eight nominations, including (like Eilish) being up for the big four awards, and kicked off the show with a tribute to Kobe Bryant, only won three awards, only one of which was handed out during the televised awards ceremony on CBS.

Similarly, Lil Nas X, who went into the night tied with Eilish with six nominations and was the leading male nominee this year, only won two of the awards for which he was nominated, both of which were handed out in the non-televised Premiere Ceremony.

Beyoncé, who was up for four awards, only won one, best music film for her Netflix doc Homecoming.