Grammys: Stars, Attendees Brave L.A. Downpours to Hit Red Carpet

Downpours not typically seen in L.A. were wreaking havoc on the hair of some attendees and on the trains of dress.

The weather wasn't playing nice on Sunday ahead of the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Rain showers were hitting Los Angeles on and off — downpours that were heavier than usual for the SoCal city — as attendees were heading to the Staples Center in downtown.

Grammy organizers tented the red carpet so that stars, their entourages and other attendees weren't soaked as they made their walk past cameras and reporters into the venue.

Some attendees braved the downpours to pick up their tickets at L.A. Live, but the arrivals area was all tented with tarps on the side and metal beams holding up the tents on top to prevent any leaks.

Still, those on the carpet could hear the sounds of rain pounding, and of course, the humidity was wreaking havoc on some folks' painstakingly coiffed hair. Meanwhile, wet trains were spotted on some dresses.

"I was like do my hair with a lot of hairspray just in case," Grammy nominee DOE told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet. "But I’m sad because my back is out and my arms are out, and it’s cold. You can see your breath. It's freezing out there. The rain is treating us bad. I used [my publicist’s] jacket but they did send us over with an umbrella."