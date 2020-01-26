Billie Eilish Makes History as Youngest Grammy Winner in All 4 Main Categories

The 18-year-old singer won five of her six nominations, including song of the year, best pop vocal album, album of the year, record of the year and best new artist.

At the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Billie Eilish emerged as a five-time winner during the ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys.

The 18-year-old singer and first-time Grammy winner, who grew up recording songs with her brother, Finneas O'Connell — a fellow Grammy winner who co-writes and produces her music — in the bedroom of her parents' house in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park, was up for six awards during the ceremony.

She won best vocal pop album, album of the year and record of the year (When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), song of the year ("Bad Guy") and best new artist.

In addition, Eilish made history by being the youngest person to be nominated for, and to win, awards in all four general-field categories (album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist) in the same time period.

Winning song of the year, Eilish became the youngest winner since Lorde, who was 17 when she won in 2013 for co-writing "Royals." Taking the stage to accept her award, she said, "I never thought this would happen in my whole life. I feel like I jump around at these things and I never take anything seriously, but I genuinely want to say that I'm so grateful and I'm honored to be here."

Finneas expressed his shock at winning, noting that he loved all the other songs in the category. "We make music in our bedroom together, they let us do that, and we still do that," he said, before encouraging other young musicians to continue their pursuit of music.

Accepting for best new artist, Eilish thanked her touring team and her fans, who she noted are the reason anybody is on the winning stage. "I love all fandoms, thank you to the fans, you guys make this worth it. Thank you." She is the only nominee in the category who reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 Chart.

Upon winning album of the year, Eilish declared, "I'm not going to waste your time, I'm really not. I love you. Thank you for this." With this award win, the singer surpassed Taylor Swift as the youngest winner in Grammy history (Swift was 20 when she won a decade ago for Fearless). It is also the first debut album to win album of the year since Norah Jones' Come Away With Me in 2002.

Winning record of the year, Eilish became the youngest winner ever in that category (the distinction was previously held by Sam Smith and Kimbra). Eilish expressed her gratitude as host Keys moved on with the closing speech of the evening.

Meanwhile, Eilish was nominated for best pop solo performance for "Bad Guy", in which she lost out to Lizzo. Also during the award ceremony, Finneas won producer of the year and best engineered album in the non-classical category.

As well as being recognized with major nominations, Eilish and O'Connell, 22, performed an emotional acoustic version of "When the Party's Over" from her debut album. Finneas accompanied Eilish on the piano, and the two sang to an attentive room.

Out on the red carpet, Eilish continued her signature gender-less style trend by wearing a neon-green and black Gucci outfit that complimented her green hair dye; as well as green nail polish, fingerless gloves and dark sunglasses.

Aside from the Grammys, it was recently revealed that Eilish and Finneas have written and recorded the theme song for the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, in which Eilish is the youngest person ever to do so.

In reference to the song, which is to be released via Darkroom/Interscope Records, Eilish said in a recent statement, "It feels crazy to be part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."