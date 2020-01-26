Grammys: Billie Eilish Strikes Emotional Chord With Acoustic Performance

The 18-year-old singer was nominated six times during the ceremony, including album, record and song of the year.

Gracing the stage at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, turned in an emotional performance of the piano-laced ballad "When the Party's Over" from her debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Finneas accompanied the six-time Grammy nominee on piano, and she stayed seated throughout the quiet and highly emotional stage performance. "Don't you know I'm no good for you? I've learned to lose you, can't afford to," Eilish sang to an attentive room. As she gripped the microphone, her polished green nails were a noteworthy fashion stand-out; reminiscent of her green and black Gucci red-carpet ensemble.

Following the song's release in 2018, the visually striking music video — which now has over 450 million views on — saw Eilish donning blue hair as black tears streamed from her eyes in an all-white room.

The subdued nature of her Grammy performance was in line with the rest of the evening, which paid tribute to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter on Saturday morning.

Eilish, who shot to fame with the song "Ocean Eyes" in 2016, was nominated for best pop solo performance for "Bad Guy," in which she lost out to Lizzo; and best pop vocal album, which she won.

She is the youngest nominee in Grammy history to be nominated in all four general-field categories — album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, and best new artist — in the same period.

Hosted by Alicia Keys, the Grammy Awards took place at the Staples Center and were, in-part, broadcast live on CBS.