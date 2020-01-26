Grammys: Billie Eilish Wins Best New Artist

The best new artist win makes Eilish the second youngest category champ since LeAnn Rimes, who was 14 when she took the 1996 award.

Billie Eilish took home the award for best new artist during Sunday night's Grammy Awards.

During her acceptance speech, the 18-year-old singer dedicated her win to her fans, saying that they "haven't been talked about enough" during the ceremony. "Thank you to the fans. You guys make this all worth it."

Eilish also paid respect to the other artists in the category, including Lizzo and Lil Nas X. "I love you all. You deserve this just as much as I do," she said to the other nominees.

Sunday night's show proved to be a big night for the singer. The best new artist win makes Eilish the second youngest category champ since LeAnn Rimes, who was 14 when she took the 1996 award. Eilish also won best pop vocal album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), song of the year ("Bad Guy"), album of the year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?) and record of the year ("Bad Guy").

Eilish was also nominated for best pop solo performance ("Bad Guy") which was awarded to Lizzo for "Truth Hurts."

The first-time nominee also made her debut performance at the ceremony where she sang "When the Party's Over."

The singer has been a success after rising on the music scene with her first full-length album written with her brother, Finneas, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The album was the most-played album on both Apple Music and Spotify in 2019.

Eilish is the only best new artist nominee who has reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The young singer was named Billboard's woman of the year in December, as well as Apple Music's artist of the year. The 17-year-old also scored a $25 million deal with Apple TV+ for a documentary that will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the singer's private life and public appearances.

Dua Lipa took home the award for best new artist at last year's ceremony.

The Grammy Awards aired live from the Staples Center on CBS, with Alicia Keys hosting.