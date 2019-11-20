AWARDS

2020 Grammys by the Numbers: Artists With Two or More Nominations

8:32 AM PST 11/20/2019 by Kimberly Nordyke

Lizzo leads with eight, while Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and J. Cole are among several other artists who scored multiple nominations.

Lizzo dominated the nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which were announced Wednesday.

While Lizzo was tops with eight noms, followed by Billlie Eilish and Lil Nas X with six apiece, several other artists also had a solid showing in the nominees list.

Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., and J. Cole also were among those who landed multiple nominations. (For a breakdown of how the labels fared, click here.)

Here are the artists with two or more nominations:

Eight nominations:
Lizzo

Six nominations:
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X

Five nominations:
Ariana Grande
H.E.R.
Finneas O'Connell

Four nominations:
Beyoncé
Gary Clark Jr.
J.Cole
Lucky Daye
Bob Ludwig
Tanya Tucker
Yola
Thom Yorke

Three nominations:
Jack Antonoff
Bon Iver
Brandi Carlile
The Chemical Brothers
Billy Ray Cyrus
Chris Gehringer
John Greenham
David "Swagg R' Celious" Harris
Rob Kinelski
Ezra Koenig* (Vampire Weekend)
Lady Gaga
Marina A. Ledin
Victor Ledin
Hillary Lindsey
Manny Marroquin
Christian McBride
Vince Mendoza
PJ Morton
Nipsey Hussle
Ricky Reed
Roddy Ricch
Tom Rowlands* (The Chemical Brothers)
Taylor Swift
Justin Vernon* (Bon Iver)

Two nominations:
Charles Anderson* (Social House)
Sam Ashworth
Dan Auerbach
Bad Bunny
BJ The Chicago Kid
Tommy Brown
BJ Burton
Greg Calbi
Calexico
Danny Carey* (Tool)
Justin Chancellor* (Tool)
Tele
Erich Church
Jacob Collier
Brad Cook
DaBaby
Lana Del Rey
Drake (aka Aubrey Grahm)
Dreamville
Dernst Emile II
for KING & COUNTRY
Michael Foster* (Social House)
Kirk Franklin
Eric Frederic
Gloria Gaynor
Serban Ghenea
Danny Gokey
Zach Hansen
Phil Hanseroth
Tim Hanseroth
Natalie Hemby
Anderson Hernandez
Hit-Boy
Brittany Howard
Ethan Hulse
I Prevail
Iron & Wine
Sarah Jarosz (I'm With Her)
Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins
Keith O. Johnson
Adam Jones* (Tool)
Jaycen Joshua
Maynard James Keenan* (Tool)
Eric Lagg
Miranda Lambert* (Pistol Annies)
John Legend
Colin Leonard
Morten Lindberg
Brian Lynch
Post Malone
Brandord Marsalis
Wynton Marsalis
Ashley McBryde
Lori McKenna
Randy Merrill
Chris Messina
Victoria Monet
Shay Mooney* (Dan + Shay)
Brendan Morawski
Jeremy Most
Donald Nally
Aoife O'Donovan* (I'm With Her)
Anderson .Paak
Dolly Parton
Jeff Place
Jordan Reynolds
Rival Sons
ROSALIA
RUFUS DU SOL
Ilya Salmanzadeh
Ethan Shumaker
Joel Smallbone* (for KING & COUNTRY)
Luke Smallbone* (for KING & COUNTRY)
Dan Smyers* (Dan + Shay)
Esperanza Spalding
Swae Lee
Miki Tsutsumi
21 Savage
Vampire Weekend
Sara Watkins* (I'm With Her)
John Williams
YBN Cordae (Cordae Dunston)

* a nominee who is a member of a nominated group

