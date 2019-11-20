AWARDS 2020 Grammys by the Numbers: Artists With Two or More Nominations 8:32 AM PST 11/20/2019 by Kimberly Nordyke FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Billie Eilish Lizzo leads with eight, while Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and J. Cole are among several other artists who scored multiple nominations. Lizzo dominated the nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which were announced Wednesday. While Lizzo was tops with eight noms, followed by Billlie Eilish and Lil Nas X with six apiece, several other artists also had a solid showing in the nominees list. Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., and J. Cole also were among those who landed multiple nominations. (For a breakdown of how the labels fared, click here.) Here are the artists with two or more nominations: Eight nominations: Lizzo Six nominations: Billie Eilish Lil Nas X Five nominations: Ariana Grande H.E.R. Finneas O'Connell Four nominations: Beyoncé Gary Clark Jr. J.Cole Lucky Daye Bob Ludwig Tanya Tucker Yola Thom Yorke Three nominations: Jack Antonoff Bon Iver Brandi Carlile The Chemical Brothers Billy Ray Cyrus Chris Gehringer John Greenham David "Swagg R' Celious" Harris Rob Kinelski Ezra Koenig* (Vampire Weekend) Lady Gaga Marina A. Ledin Victor Ledin Hillary Lindsey Manny Marroquin Christian McBride Vince Mendoza PJ Morton Nipsey Hussle Ricky Reed Roddy Ricch Tom Rowlands* (The Chemical Brothers) Taylor Swift Justin Vernon* (Bon Iver) Two nominations: Charles Anderson* (Social House) Sam Ashworth Dan Auerbach Bad Bunny BJ The Chicago Kid Tommy Brown BJ Burton Greg Calbi Calexico Danny Carey* (Tool) Justin Chancellor* (Tool) Tele Erich Church Jacob Collier Brad Cook DaBaby Lana Del Rey Drake (aka Aubrey Grahm) Dreamville Dernst Emile II for KING & COUNTRY Michael Foster* (Social House) Kirk Franklin Eric Frederic Gloria Gaynor Serban Ghenea Danny Gokey Zach Hansen Phil Hanseroth Tim Hanseroth Natalie Hemby Anderson Hernandez Hit-Boy Brittany Howard Ethan Hulse I Prevail Iron & Wine Sarah Jarosz (I'm With Her) Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Keith O. Johnson Adam Jones* (Tool) Jaycen Joshua Maynard James Keenan* (Tool) Eric Lagg Miranda Lambert* (Pistol Annies) John Legend Colin Leonard Morten Lindberg Brian Lynch Post Malone Brandord Marsalis Wynton Marsalis Ashley McBryde Lori McKenna Randy Merrill Chris Messina Victoria Monet Shay Mooney* (Dan + Shay) Brendan Morawski Jeremy Most Donald Nally Aoife O'Donovan* (I'm With Her) Anderson .Paak Dolly Parton Jeff Place Jordan Reynolds Rival Sons ROSALIA RUFUS DU SOL Ilya Salmanzadeh Ethan Shumaker Joel Smallbone* (for KING & COUNTRY) Luke Smallbone* (for KING & COUNTRY) Dan Smyers* (Dan + Shay) Esperanza Spalding Swae Lee Miki Tsutsumi 21 Savage Vampire Weekend Sara Watkins* (I'm With Her) John Williams YBN Cordae (Cordae Dunston) * a nominee who is a member of a nominated group See a full list of nominees here. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Kimberly Nordyke THRnews@thr.com @thr