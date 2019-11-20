2020 Grammys by the Numbers: Artists With Two or More Nominations

Lizzo leads with eight, while Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and J. Cole are among several other artists who scored multiple nominations.

Lizzo dominated the nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which were announced Wednesday.

While Lizzo was tops with eight noms, followed by Billlie Eilish and Lil Nas X with six apiece, several other artists also had a solid showing in the nominees list.

Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., and J. Cole also were among those who landed multiple nominations. (For a breakdown of how the labels fared, click here.)

Here are the artists with two or more nominations:

Eight nominations:

Lizzo

Six nominations:

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Five nominations:

Ariana Grande

H.E.R.

Finneas O'Connell

Four nominations:

Beyoncé

Gary Clark Jr.

J.Cole

Lucky Daye

Bob Ludwig

Tanya Tucker

Yola

Thom Yorke

Three nominations:

Jack Antonoff

Bon Iver

Brandi Carlile

The Chemical Brothers

Billy Ray Cyrus

Chris Gehringer

John Greenham

David "Swagg R' Celious" Harris

Rob Kinelski

Ezra Koenig* (Vampire Weekend)

Lady Gaga

Marina A. Ledin

Victor Ledin

Hillary Lindsey

Manny Marroquin

Christian McBride

Vince Mendoza

PJ Morton

Nipsey Hussle

Ricky Reed

Roddy Ricch

Tom Rowlands* (The Chemical Brothers)

Taylor Swift

Justin Vernon* (Bon Iver)

Two nominations:

Charles Anderson* (Social House)

Sam Ashworth

Dan Auerbach

Bad Bunny

BJ The Chicago Kid

Tommy Brown

BJ Burton

Greg Calbi

Calexico

Danny Carey* (Tool)

Justin Chancellor* (Tool)

Tele

Erich Church

Jacob Collier

Brad Cook

DaBaby

Lana Del Rey

Drake (aka Aubrey Grahm)

Dreamville

Dernst Emile II

for KING & COUNTRY

Michael Foster* (Social House)

Kirk Franklin

Eric Frederic

Gloria Gaynor

Serban Ghenea

Danny Gokey

Zach Hansen

Phil Hanseroth

Tim Hanseroth

Natalie Hemby

Anderson Hernandez

Hit-Boy

Brittany Howard

Ethan Hulse

I Prevail

Iron & Wine

Sarah Jarosz (I'm With Her)

Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins

Keith O. Johnson

Adam Jones* (Tool)

Jaycen Joshua

Maynard James Keenan* (Tool)

Eric Lagg

Miranda Lambert* (Pistol Annies)

John Legend

Colin Leonard

Morten Lindberg

Brian Lynch

Post Malone

Brandord Marsalis

Wynton Marsalis

Ashley McBryde

Lori McKenna

Randy Merrill

Chris Messina

Victoria Monet

Shay Mooney* (Dan + Shay)

Brendan Morawski

Jeremy Most

Donald Nally

Aoife O'Donovan* (I'm With Her)

Anderson .Paak

Dolly Parton

Jeff Place

Jordan Reynolds

Rival Sons

ROSALIA

RUFUS DU SOL

Ilya Salmanzadeh

Ethan Shumaker

Joel Smallbone* (for KING & COUNTRY)

Luke Smallbone* (for KING & COUNTRY)

Dan Smyers* (Dan + Shay)

Esperanza Spalding

Swae Lee

Miki Tsutsumi

21 Savage

Vampire Weekend

Sara Watkins* (I'm With Her)

John Williams

YBN Cordae (Cordae Dunston)

* a nominee who is a member of a nominated group

See a full list of nominees here.