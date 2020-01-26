Camila Cabello Performs Emotional Tribute to Her Father at Grammys

Camila Cabello sang a song from her new album to a very special man in her life.

Taking the Grammys stage in a pink mini dress with a train, Camila Cabello performed "First Man," a song from her newest album, Romance.

Film clips of Cabello and her dad when she was a child decorated the stage as she sang to him during her performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday. She walked into the audience toward the end of the song and sang directly to her father, who was visibly tearing up.

The Cuban-American singer-songwriter is up for best pop duo/group performance for "Señorita," alongside Shawn Mendes. She joked that if she and Mendes won, they'd walk onto the stage in their underwear, like Twenty One Pilots did when they won in the same category in 2017.

Last year, Cabello was nominated for best pop vocal album for her self-titled debut and pop solo performance for "Havana."

Cabello will join Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt and the War and Treaty to sing "I Sing the Body Electric" from Fame to celebrate Grammys executive producer Ken Ehrlich's 40-year career.

From 2012 to 2016, Cabello was a part of girl group Fifth Harmony. She's been a solo artist since leaving at the end of 2016.

In December 2019, the 22-year-old came under fire for racist language in a slew of since-deleted tweets and Tumblr posts from 2012 and 2013. Cabello apologized for her past actions, citing ignorance and lack of education for her comments. She said she was "deeply ashamed of" the language she used and will "regret [it] forever."

She opened the 61st Grammys in 2019 with her hit "Havana," alongside Young Thug, Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval and J Balvin.

Alicia Keys returned as the host for this year's awards, which aired live on CBS from Los Angeles' Staples Center.