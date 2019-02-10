Grammys: How 'A Star Is Born' Fared at the Awards Show

The movie's smash hit "Shallow" had four nominations at the show: record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance and best song written for visual media.

After an award season of racking up film nominations, A Star Is Born also made waves in the music world on Sunday night, taking home two awards at the Grammys.

The movie's smash hit "Shallow" had four nominations at the show, for record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance and best song written for visual media. Lady Gaga also performed the song, without co-star Bradley Cooper, on the Grammys stage.

Before the aired telecast, Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, "Shallow's" songwriters, won best song for visual media, and in the first award of the live show, "Shallow" took home best pop duo, with Gaga accepting on behalf of herself and Cooper. It later lost song of the year and record of the year to Childish Gambino's "This Is America."

Gaga herself was up for a fifth nomination, and landed an early award with best pop solo performance for "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)." The star tweeted her response to the pre-show wins, writing "I'm not going to be able to wear any makeup tonight" and "a Grammy for Joanne is more than me & my family could ever dream of. I sang that version in one take, & poured my entire life & soul into it. Thank you so much for this gift I am completely shocked."

I’m not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight. We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night. I’m in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you @RecordingAcad #Grammys #Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

a Grammy for Joanne is more than me & my family could ever dream of. I sang that version in one take, & poured my entire life & soul into it. Thank you so much for this gift I am completely shocked. 2nd Grammy win of the night I am so overwhelmed by this kindness. #grammys — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

On the same night, "Shallow" won for best original music at the BAFTAs, where A Star Is Born was up for seven awards.