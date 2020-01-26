Inside Lizzo's First Grammys, From Her Opening Performance to 3 Wins

"Today all my little problems I thought were as big as the world were gone. I realized people are hurting right now," Lizzo said in her acceptance speech for best pop solo performance, following an opening set that paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Lizzo entered the 62nd annual Grammy Awards with the most nominations — eight, including noms in all four top categories. She ended up nabbing three honors: best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts," best urban contemporary album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) and best traditional R&B performance for "Jerome."

The 31-year-old singer opened up the awards show with a short tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash. She quickly transitioned to performing a medley of her hits, "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts."

During her acceptance speech for best pop solo performance, the singer addressed the loss of Kobe Bryant once more.

"I want to say this whole week I was lost in my problems and then in an instant all that can go away and your priorities really shift. Today all my little problems I thought were as big as the world were gone. I realized people are hurting right now," Lizzo said.

She continued by thanking artists for "making music that moves people again, that liberates people," adding "you guys create beautiful music. Thank you for lifting me up."

Lizzo was also nominated for record of the year (Truth Hurts), album of the year (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]), song of the year ("Truth Hurts"), best new artist, and best R&B performance ("Exactly How I Feel").

Her landslide of noms marked the first time a new artist had been the year's leading contender since 2004, when Kanye West was that year's top nominee, with 10 nods.

Lizzo and fellow nominee Billie Eilish, who earned the night's top four honors, set a record ahead of the Grammys: This was the first time in Grammy history that two artists were nominated in all four general field categories. It's also noteworthy that Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X — this year's leading nominees — were all first-time nominees.