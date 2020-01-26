Grammys: Jonas Brothers Perform New Single "What a Man Gotta Do"

The Grammy-nominated trio are nominated for best pop duo/group performance for "Sucker."

Jonas Brothers' celebration following the release of their new single "What a Man Gotta Do" continued with a fun performance on the Grammys stage during Sunday night's ceremony.

The Grammy-nominated trio of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas — nominated for best pop duo/group performance for "Sucker" — began their performance with an acoustic set of an unreleased song, "Five More Minutes." They then transitioned into performing alongside a live band and dancers to "What a Man Gotta Do." At the end of their appearance, mini fireworks went off in the background.

In the music video for "What a Man Gotta Do," the trio's wives — Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Nick), Sophie Turner (Joe) and Danielle Jonas (Kevin) — star. Each couple re-creates scenes from classic films including Risky Business, Say Anything and Grease. On the Grammys stage, dancers were seen performing the same Grease routine to pay homage to the video.

The brothers first teased their Grammys performance during an appearance earlier in the week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in which they said they had a "very special" surprise.

Since releasing their highly anticipated single "Sucker" in February 2019 — their first new release in nearly six years — Jonas Brothers have continued their comeback tour with a slate of appearances and projects. They have released an Amazon documentary film, Chasing Happiness, billed as a "personal, behind-the-scenes look" at their reunion nearly six years after breaking up as a group, and are also set to release a memoir, Blood, later this year.

The band released a new album, Happiness Begins, in June and embarked on a North American tour. Nick has also joined the upcoming spring cycle of NBC's The Voice, where he will fill the void left by former judge Adam Levine. Joe and Kevin will serve as his battle advisors during the season.

The Grammy Awards aired live from Staples Center on CBS, hosted by Alicia Keys.