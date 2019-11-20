Grammys: Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born ' Underwhelms With 3 Nominations

Though lead single "Shallow" won two awards at February's ceremony, the now-eligible soundtrack only scored three noms for 2020 despite heavy promotion and high expectations.

The nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday and Lady Gaga was among the artists honored.

However, the pop star — who has scored a total of nine Grammys throughout her career — only received three nods for her work on the soundtrack for A Star Is Born, despite heavy promotion and high expectations. Though lead single "Shallow" won two awards at February's ceremony, the entire album wasn't eligible for 2019 noms since it was released after the Oct. 1, 2018 deadline.

For 2020, A Star Is Born is nominated in the following categories: best compilation soundtrack for visual media, song of the year ("Always Remember Us This Way") and best song written for visual media ("I'll Never Love Again").

Even though the Star Is Born soundtrack received just three noms for next year's show, the soundtrack for the film — in which Gaga stars alongside Bradley Cooper — has racked up a collection of trophies. Along with two 2019 Grammys, "Shallow" earned Gaga an Oscar and a Golden Globe earlier this year for best original song.

Gaga isn't the only 2020 Grammy nominee who's been honored with past major awards. In the best compilation soundtrack for visual media category, the soundtrack for the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also nominated. The soundtracks for future Oscar contenders, Rocketman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 2019's Lion King remake, are also nominated.

And several nominees in the best musical theater album category have already taken home Tony Awards, including Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Oklahoma!. Other musical theater nominees, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, will be eligible for 2020 Tonys.

The latest round of Grammy nominees were selected from more than 20,000 submissions across 84 categories, and the winners will be voted on by the Recording Academy members. The trophies will be handed out Sunday, Jan. 26, in a telecast airing live on CBS from Los Angeles' Staples Center. Alicia Keys is returning as host.

