Grammys: In Memoriam Slideshow Features Typos, Leaves Out David Berman, Scott Walker

The segment misspelled the names of Spanish singer Camilo Sesto and the Cars frontman Ric Ocasek.

Fans on social media were quick to blast the Grammys for not including a host of musical stars in the ceremony's In Memoriam segment as well as misspelling the names of the Cars frontman Ric Ocasek and Spanish singer Camilo Sesto.

Ocasek's first name was misspelled as "Rick" and Sesto's first name misspelled as "Camile."

The segment, which pays tribute to the talent that has died over the last year, did not include Silver Jews singer David Berman, who died in August, and Bushwick Bill, a member of the influential Texas rap group the Geto Boys who died last June.

Also missing was British-American singer-songwriter and avant-garde stylist Scott Walker, a member of the Walker Brothers whose hits included "The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore" and "Make It Easy on Yourself." The list also omitted British singer Keith Flint frontman of the Grammy-nominated band The Prodigy, and Mark Hollis the lead singer and songwriter of Brit synth band Talk Talk.

The Grammy Awards aired live from the Staples Center on CBS, with Alicia Keys hosting.