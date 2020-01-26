Grammys: Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album for 'Becoming'

The former first lady joins a short list of political winners in the category.

Michelle Obama and her memoir Becoming have earned yet another accolade.

The New York Times bestselling memoir, read by the former first lady herself in the audiobook, picked up a best spoken word album Grammy on Sunday night during the awards show's pre-show. This was Obama's first Grammy win; she was previously nominated for American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America in 2013.

Obama beat out various artists in the category, including Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt for The Beastie Boys Book, Eric Alexandrakis for I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, John Waters for Mr. Know-It-All and Sekou Andrews & The String Theory for Sekou Andrews & The String Theory.

Obama joins a short list of political winners in the category including Hillary Clinton, a fellow former first lady, as well as three U.S. presidents: Jimmy Carter (who has won the award three times), Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, along with spoken recordings of John F. Kennedy and Franklin D. Roosevelt. Four U.S. Senators have won: Barack Obama (when he was a senator), Everett Dirksen, Al Franken (who won prior to his election) and Hillary Clinton (who won when she was First Lady).

Since it was released on Nov. 13, 2018, Becoming became the number-one bestselling book in the U.S. that year, was chosen for Oprah's Book Club and won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work - Biography.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be held on Jan. 26 at 5 pm PT at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and aired on CBS.