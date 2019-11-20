Grammys: Nipsey Hussle Scores 3 Posthumous Nominations

The late rapper was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store in March.

The nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Wednesday and the late Nipsey Hussle was among the artists who were honored.

The rapper scored three posthumous nods, including best rap performance ("Racks in the Middle," featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy), best rap/sung performance ("Higher," a collaboration with DJ Khaled and John Legend) and also best rap song ("Racks in the Middle").

Hussle, 33, was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Marathon Clothing, in March. At the time, stars such as Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Chance the Rapper, Meek Mill and Issa Rae took to social media to mourn Hussle's death while celebrating his musical legacy. The rapper, born and raised in L.A.'s Crenshaw neighborhood, was previously nominated for a Grammy in 2019 for best rap album for his debut studio album, Victory Lap.

In his categories for 2020, Hussle is up against a handful of notable artists, including Offset, Cardi B, J. Cole and Lil Nas X, the latter of whom received six total noms. With six noms, the record-breaking "Old Town Road" rapper tied with fellow newcomer Billie Eilish, while Lizzo led with eight.

This year's nominees were selected from more than 20,000 submissions across 84 categories, and the winners will be voted on by the Recording Academy members. The trophies will be handed out Sunday, Jan. 26, in a telecast airing live on CBS from Los Angeles' Staples Center. Alicia Keys is returning as host.

