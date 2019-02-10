Grammys: Drake Wins Best Rap Song, Producers Cut Speech Short

"You've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you're a hero in your hometown. ... You don't need this right here, I promise you. You already won," said Drake about the Grammys statue before producers cut him off.

While accepting his Grammy, Drake had a message to deliver: A trophy from the Recording Academy is not the only thing that makes you a winner.

Going into Sunday's show, there was already tension between Drake and the Recording Academy. Drake and fellow top nominees Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino all declined to perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards, which prompted show producer Ken Ehrlich to admit that the Grammys "continue to have a problem in the hip-hop world." It was reported that Drake was unlikely to attend the show (Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino were not in attendance).

The Grammys have been accused of alienating hip-hop artists by nominating them in major categories but rarely handing them the award. Going into Sunday, Drake, who was nominated seven times, had a total of three Grammy wins to his name and 42 nominations.

When taking the stage to accept his award for best rap song for "God's Plan," Drake vocalized his surprise. "I definitely did not think I was winning anything," he said, before pivoting to speak to both young and aspiring artists and his peers "that make music from their heart, that do things pure and tell the truth."

He told them, "I want to let you know that we're playing in an opinion-based sport. Not a factual-based sport. So it's not the NBA where at the end of the year, you're holding a trophy because you made the right decisions or won the games. This is a business where sometimes it's up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York, or a brother from Houston — right there, my brother Travis [Scott]."

He continued, "But look, the point is, you've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you're a hero in your hometown. Look, if there's people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows? You don't need this right there I promise you," he said of the Grammys trophy. "You already won."

Drake was continuing his speech, but the producers cut him off. He was heard saying, "But..." before the Grammys cut to commercial for viewers at home. The feed was also cut in the media room for those at the Los Angeles Staples Center.

The Alicia Keys-hosted awards show spent the majority of the night lifting up diverse voices and celebrating inclusion. The show kicked off with an empowering opening, that included surprise guest Michelle Obama, and has been dominated by female-fronted performances.

The Grammys also awarded Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) and Ariana Grande with Grammys, despite both artists declining to perform or attend.

The 2019 Grammy Awards were broadcast live on Sunday on CBS.