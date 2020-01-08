Grammys Red Carpet Preshow to Stream Exclusively on Twitter

'Grammys Live From the Red Carpet' will feature arrival coverage and a behind-the-scenes look at the awards show.

The Grammys red carpet preshow will live-stream exclusively on Twitter for the first time.

The social networking platform has partnered with the Recording Academy and CBS to offer Grammys Live From the Red Carpet ahead of the music awards show.

Available via the Recording Academy and CBS Twitter handles, the show will feature coverage of the red carpet arrivals as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the action before the Grammys. For this year's show, fans will be able to submit questions to artists on Twitter that could be asked on air. Fan polls and tweets will also be part of the broadcast.

In addition, Twitter users will be able to watch the media center as winners respond to questions from international press. There will also be an audience cam called the #TweetCam that will be activated by fans who use the hashtag.

"We're thrilled to partner with Twitter to offer a unique opportunity for music lovers around the globe to connect with artists who left an immense impact on their lives this past year," said Recording Academy digital chief Lisa Farris. "With this live stream, fans will have a digital all-access pass to the red carpet as we count down to Music’s Biggest Night."

Added Sarah Rosen, head of U.S. entertainment partnerships at Twitter, "Whenever something happens in music, fans rush to Twitter to talk about it. We're excited to be working with the Recording Academy and CBS to bring even more of the best music content fans love to Twitter."

Ahead of the Grammys, Twitter will host Q&As with some of the nominated artists, including Cage the Elephant, Meek Mill, Luis Fonsi and Offset.

The partnership comes on the heels of a similar deal between Twitter and the Academy to live-stream the Oscars red carpet preshow.

The Grammys will air Sunday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS.