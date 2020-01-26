Grammys: Watch the Premiere Ceremony Hosted by Imogen Heap

Between musical performances, the first Grammy awards of the day will be handed out by presenters including Luis Fonsi, PJ Morton, 2011 best new artist winner Esperanza Spalding and former Recording Academy chair Jimmy Jam.

The 2020 Grammys Premiere Ceremony is set to kick off Sunday afternoon (Jan. 26) at 12:30 p.m. PT ahead of the evening's telecast.

Hosted by Imogen Heap (who's nominated for her work on Broadway's Harry Potter And The Cursed Child in the best musical theater album category), the ceremony will feature performances by the likes of best new artist nominee Yola, folk-pop supergroup I'm With Her and jazz fusion pioneer Chick Corea.

Between musical performances, the first Grammy awards of the day will be handed out by presenters including Luis Fonsi, PJ Morton, 2011 best new artist winner Esperanza Spalding and former Recording Academy chair Jimmy Jam.

The 2020 Grammys Premiere Ceremony will be streamed live via Grammy.com, and will be followed by the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on CBS.

A version of this story first appeared on billboard.com