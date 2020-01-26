Grammys: Watch Billboard's Live Preshow and Red-Carpet Coverage

Hosted by Chelsea Briggs and singer Bryce Vine, coverage will be streamed live on Twitter from 2:30 p.m. PT until 5:30 p.m. PT.

Billboard's got you covered for all the red-carpet action at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, and the magazine will be streaming the whole thing for fans at home.

The Billboard Grammys Pre-Show, hosted by Chelsea Briggs and singer Bryce Vine, will be streamed live on Twitter from 2:30 p.m. PT until 5:30 p.m. PT.

In addition to interviews with today's biggest music stars, Briggs and Vine will be joined by Billboard's red carpet hosts Lyndsey Havens and Carl Lamarre, as well as Jason Lipshutz, Danica Daniel, Keith Caulfield, Katie Bain and Ian Drew. Jessie Reyez, Queen Naija, JoJo, Manila Luzon, Chantel Jeffries and designer/stylist Alexis Phifer will also join in as special guests.

