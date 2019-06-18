'Grand Hotel' Star Lincoln Younes on Why the ABC Series is "Unlike Anything on TV"

"I think it’s what people need at the moment. I think the landscape in every aspect is very heavy and quite dark, life right now. Whereas this is quite an amazing escape," the actor told In Studio.

In ABC's new provocative drama Grand Hotel, from executive producer Eva Longoria, things aren't always as they seem.

Based on the Spanish TV series Gran Hotel, the ABC series centers on the last family owned hotel in Miami Beach. From the outside everything looks picture-perfect, but scandal and explosive secrets follow behind the scenes, including the disappearance of Sky, one of the hotel staff members.

Grand Hotel star Lincoln Younes, who plays newcomer Danny, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss the new drama, and why it's exactly what "people need at the moment."

"I think it’s unlike anything on TV at the moment," Younes explained. "I think it's what people need at the moment. I think the landscape in every aspect is very heavy and quite dark, life right now. Whereas this is quite an amazing escape. Everyone can relate because everyone loves vacation. For me, I always go to hotels and I’m like, 'There is one of every different person in this hotel right now.'"

"People from all walks of life, all doing different things, all different personalities, and they're probably all congregating in this one hotel, but we don't know about it because they're all in their separate rooms and you don't cross paths," Younes continued. "Whereas this show explores that. It explores the underbelly of the hotel and the Miami culture, as well as the guests that come in. That tickled my fancy."

The star goes on to tease plenty of "misdirects" and "a lot of red herrings" as the series goes on, telling audiences, "I think everything you think you know, you don't."

"Everything can change each episode and it does," he added. "It's not one of those shows where you can come in halfway and figure out what's going on in every aspect. I think you need to be watching every single episode. And I do think the payoff at the end is worth watching."

Grand Hotel airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.