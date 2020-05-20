Gravitas Ventures Acquires 'Daddy Issues' Comedy (Exclusive)

Laura Holliday’s indie starring Kimberley Datnow and Tanner Rittenhouse is set for a June 23 digital and VOD release.

Gravitas Ventures has picked up Laura Holliday's romantic comedy Daddy Issues.

The film will get a domestic digital and VOD release on June 23. Gravitas Ventures also acquired the worldwide distribution rights to the indie.

Daddy Issues follows a 20-something hapless stand-up comic who, after her emotionally distant father dies and leaves her his company, must move from London to Los Angeles to run the business and win his approval, even after his death.

The film stars Kimberley Datnow, Tanner Rittenhouse, Corsica Wilson, Peter Jason and Alice Carroll Johnson.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gravitas Ventures to share our film with audiences worldwide and are incredibly thankful for their partnership," executive producers Kimberley and Amy Datnow said in a statement. Daddy Issues is produced by Clean Slate Production and Datnow Sisters Film.

Laura Holiday wrote the screenplay based on a story by Amy Datnow and John Cox, with Datnow also having a producer credit.

Matthew Shreder from Concourse Media negotiated the film distribution deal on behalf of the filmmakers.