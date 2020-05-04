Gravitas Ventures Acquires 'Looks That Kill'

The high school comedy comes from production banner American High.

Gravitas Ventures has acquired the worldwide rights to Looks that Kill, setting a June 19 digital release for the high school dark comedy.

The feature follows Max Richards (13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn), a teenage boy born with a medical condition of being lethally attractive, who is changed forever when he meets Alex, a girl with her own bizarre ailment, who aids him on his quest of self-discovery, without accidentally killing someone.

Kellen Moore directed the movie, which also stars Julia Goldani Telles, Ki Hong Lee and Annie Mumolo.

American High’s Jeremy Garelick and Will Phelps produced along with Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Glen Trotiner and Austin Sepulveda. Ryan Bennett and Michael Glassman exec produced.

Said Moore, "Through every step of the filmmaking process it is vital to find partners that believe in your movie as much as you do. I can honestly say that in Gravitas we found a partner that cherishes our film and is passionate about sharing it with the world."

Added Tony Piantedosi, vp of acquisitions at Gravitas, “Kellen builds upon a unique premise to craft a story that is by turns moving and hilarious. We look forward to presenting this original film to audiences worldwide.”

UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.