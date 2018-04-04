Gravitas Ventures Nabs Tye Sheridan's 'All Summers End'

The coming-of-age film is due for a June 1 release.

Gravitas Ventures has picked up the U.S. rights to writer-director Kyle Wilamowski's All Summers End, a coming-of-age film that stars Ready Player One star Tye Sheridan and Kaitlyn Dever.

Gravitas plans a June 1 release for the budding-romance drama that plays out against the backdrop of a teenager dealing with his guilty conscience after a prank that led to the death of his girlfriend's older brother.

Pablo Schreiber, Austin Abrams, Annabeth Gish, Ryan Lee, Paula Malcomson and Bill Sage round out the ensemble cast. Kevin Mann, Steve Olivera, Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman share the producer credits.

Rachel Miller, Mauricio Betancur, George Voskericyan, Juan Luna, Josh Cole, Jonathan Miller, Rick Matros and Tim Donahoe executive produce.

The indie, formerly titled Grass Stains, had its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Josh Spector from Gravitas Ventures negotiated the acquisition deal with Kevin Hoiseth from Concourse Media on behalf of the filmmakers.