'Great British Bake Off' Adds Comedian Matt Lucas as Co-Host

The 'Little Britain' and 'Bridesmaids' star is set to enter the show's iconic tent.

Comic and actor Matt Lucas has joined The Great British Bake Off as co-host alongside Noel Fielding, replacing Sandy Toksvig who previously revealed she was stepping down in January.

Best known in the U.K. for the hit series Little Britain, but having also starred in films such as Bridesmaids, Paddington and Alice in Wonderland, Lucas also joins judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the Bake Off tent.

"I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television," said Lucas. "I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!"

Said Fielding: "I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile."

Originally presented by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins from 2010 to 2016 when it was broadcast by the BBC, The Great British Bake Off welcomed Toksvig and Fielding when it moved to Channel 4 in a £75 million ($97 million) deal after the public broadcaster refused to pay the production company Love Productions $25 million ($32 million) a year. It has aired in the U.S. on both PBS and Netflix.

The 11th season of the show begins filming this spring.