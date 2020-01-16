'Great British Bake Off' Host Sandi Toksvig Stepping Down

She is leaving the Channel 4 'Bake Off' tent after three years as co-host.

The Great British Bake Off has lost a host.

Sandi Toksvig has revealed that she is to leave the hit U.K. TV baking competition on Channel 4 after three years (and 51 showstoppers).

“When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work," said Toksvig.

"As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue [Leith], Paul [Hollywood] and Noel [Fielding] has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful program which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well."

Toksvig joined Bake Off as co-host alongside Noel Fielding in 2017 for season 8 of the show after it moved from the BBC to Channel 4 and previous hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc announced they wouldn't be following.

Bake Off – made by Love Productions and one of the BBC's most popular formats with sales to some 196 territories internationally – has aired in the U.S. on both PBS and Netflix.