'The Great British Bake Off' Renewed for Two Seasons by Channel 4

The U.K. broadcaster also ordered three seasons of 'Junior Bake Off,' which previously aired on the BBC's CBBC channel to Channel 4.

British broadcaster Channel 4 and Love Productions on Friday unveiled a two-season renewal of ratings hit The Great British Bake Off.

The 10th season of the hit baking competition, which used to air on the BBC, will air on Channel 4 later this year, with the two further seasons keeping the show on the network through 2021.

The broadcaster also ordered three seasons of Junior Bake Off, bringing the kids baking show that aired for four seasons on the BBC's CBBC kids channel to Channel 4 for 15-episode runs, with the first season to air later this year.

"Over the last two years The Great British Bake Off has become one of the best loved programs on Channel 4, embodying the warmth, mischief and inclusivity for which the channel is known," said Ian Katz, Channel 4 director of programs. "We’re delighted to be continuing our fantastically collaborative partnership with Love Productions and especially to be discovering a new generation of British baking talent with Junior Bake Off."

The eighth season of The Great British Bake Off was the highest-rated Channel 4 series in more than six years, averaging 9 million viewers and the biggest series for young British audiences on any channel for the year. The ninth season continued to be the biggest show on Channel 4.