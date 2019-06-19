'The Great Hack' to Open NewportFILM Documentary Festival

Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim are bringing their data crime film to the annual summer series newportFILM Outdoors.

Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim's documentary The Great Hack, which explores how data crime and the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal have eroded democracy, is set to open the 10th annual newportFILM Outdoors festival.

As newportFILM organizers unveiled a slate of documentaries for its summer series Wednesday, it was announced that directors Amer and Noujaim, and their film's subject David Carroll, who sued Cambridge Analytica to find the source of its data, will be on hand for the opening night screening June 20.

Other titles set for the newportFILM series include Framing John Delorean, Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce's hybrid film about car maker John DeLorean; Barak Goodman's Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation; and Avi Belkin's Mike Wallace Is Here, about the late 60 Minutes newsman.

The newportFILM Outdoors festival is known for screenings at historic outdoor locations throughout Newport, R.I., including The Breakers, a former home of the Vanderbilts, the Eisenhower House, President Dwight D. Eisenhower's summer White House and Doris Duke’s Rough Point, which will host a special exhibition of fashion by 1970s designer icon Halston, timed to a screening of Frederic Tcheng's Halston.

The newportFILM Outdoors festival will run through Aug. 29, with weekly Thursday night screenings alongside pre-film live music and post-screening filmmaker conversations.