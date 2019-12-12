U.K.'s Great Point Media Lands $100 Million Investment for Film, TV Projects

The London-based finance and sales banner behind titles such as 'Lady Macbeth' and 'The Party' has secured the investment from MC Credit Partners.

Great Point Media, the London-based financing, sales and distribution banner behind titles such as Florence Pugh's breakout Lady Macbeth, the BBC/Amazon's all-star TV film King Lear and Emmy nominated The Cry, has secured a $100 million investment from U.S. institutional fund manager MC Credit Partners.

Funds managed by MCCP will invest up to $100 million in the partnership, and Great Point has already committed a minimum of $80 million. It represents the first institutional investment for Great Point’s global project finance fund and will be used to finance larger-scale media projects.

"Since 2013, Great Point Media has produced, financed and distributed more than $600m of content and financed over 170 projects," said Great Point chairman Robert Halmi. "This commitment from MCCP is recognition of how far we have come and a welcome sign that larger institutions are seeing the investment opportunity within the TV and film sector. We expect this fund to grow significantly in the coming months. Our ambition is to continue to grow our successful model and look for larger projects that are being made for the studios, traditional broadcasters and new platforms who are all commissioning an increasing amount of original content. We are in a great position to help service the industry with a growing, efficient source of capital."

Added Ashok Nayyar, chief investment officer at MCCP: "This is an exciting investment for us. We find growing markets and back top management in the most attractive sectors in those markets. The global film and TV business is growing exponentially, with demand for quality content far outstripping supply. Great Point has a top team, has demonstrated significant insight into the industry, and has a proven track record for backing winning projects."