Greece's Thessaloniki Documentary Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The event was due to kick off Thursday.

With just days until it was due to launch, the 2020 Thessaloniki Documentary Festival — the sister event to Greece's well-establish Thessaloniki International Film Festival — has been postponed amid growing coronavirus fears.

The announcement was made Monday, with organizers saying the decision came following the latest announcement issued by the World Health Organization, which updated its estimation concerning the spreading of the coronavirus, and in accordance with the country's Ministry of Culture & Sports alongside the administration of the Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

The 22nd edition of the festival was due to take place March 5-15.

"The safety of the working staff, the audience, the city’s residents and the Festival’s guests from both Greece and abroad are our top-notch priority," organizers said, adding that they were considering shifting the festival to the end of May/beginning of June.

Despite the decision, the festival said that many of its industry and development-focused initiatives and projects would still take place, but online.

The Thessaloniki Documentary Festival follows a number of entertainment industry events that have been postponed amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak. In early February, the Hong Kong International Film Festival and Hong Kong Filmart were postponed from March to August, with Filmart now taking place Aug. 27-29 and the film festival yet to confirm dates. Last week, Italy's Far East Festival moved it's 22nd edition from April 24-May 2 to June 26-July 4.