Greek Theatre Season Canceled for First Time in 90 Years

The decision comes two weeks after the Hollywood Bowl canceled its 2020 summer season.

The Greek Theatre is canceling its 2020 season, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced Tuesday.

The decision marks the first time in 90 years that the iconic Los Angeles music amphitheater located in Griffith Park has canceled its entire season, and comes two weeks after the Hollywood Bowl canceled its 2020 summer season.

According to a statement shared on the theater's website, the move was made "in conformance with State, County and City guidelines regarding COVID-19 and the improbability for mass gatherings, like concerts and large crowd events."

"We will be taking time to refresh and reset, working with all our valued partners to reschedule any previously planned events. Please continue to monitor our website for event status updates," the statement continued.

Anthony-Paul Diaz, City of Los Angeles, Recreation and Parks Executive Officer, also shared in a statement that "although we had hoped to celebrate our 90th Anniversary Season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles we feel it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our Griffith Park community to put a pause on live, large crowd events until 2021."

The news comes as Los Angeles County recently reopened churches, stores, pools and drive-in theaters. The county's coronavirus case count stands at over 47,000 cases and over 2,000 deaths.