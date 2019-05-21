Green Bay Packers Quarterback, Former 'Game of Thrones' Guest Star Aaron Rodgers Slams Show Finale

"I love the show, and it was a great 10 years, but no," said Rodgers when asked whether he was satisfied with the ending.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed his opinions about the May 19 Game of Thrones finale, concluding the HBO show's eight-season run.

Asked whether he was satisfied with the ending, Rodgers said Tuesday in a video clip posted on Twitter, "I love the show, and it was a great 10 years, but no. You come down to the end and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran?! Who, by the way, said he wasn’t Bran Stark anymore."

The NFL star, who appeared as a Lannister archer in the episode, went on to emphasize his feelings about the series' ending, repeating his dissatisfaction with the conclusion with a flat "No." He then considered the various characters and their storylines, all of which he implied were stronger than that of Bran.

"Jon had a better story," Rodgers began. "Dany had a better story. Arya had a better story. Sansa had a better story. Tyrion had a better story. Varys had a better story. Bronn? Lot better story. Jaime, better story. Cersei, probably better stories. Any Baratheon, better story."