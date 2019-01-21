'Green Book' Composer Kris Bowers Hopes to Reteam With Mahershala Ali

"There are a couple of things that he's had in mind," Bowers tells The Hollywood Reporter.

While Green Book tells the true story of the bond formed between jazz pianist Dr. Don Shirley and his driver Tony Vallelonga — there is another friendship that has now stemmed from the project: The one between Mahershala Ali and the film's composer, Kris Bowers.

"We became a team trying to figure out how to best represent Don Shirley, at least when he was at the piano," Bowers tells The Hollywood Reporter for the latest episode of In Studio.

For Ali's part, the actor who is likely to receive an Oscar nomination on Tuesday has made sure to credit Bowers for his part in the film at every chance he gets. Most recently, at the Critics Choice Awards while accepting his best supporting actor award, Ali brought Bowers on stage and said, "This is a gentleman I owe so much. This is my other co-star."

He added, "This gentleman doubled for me, he did the composition for our film, he was my piano teacher. He's my friend."

The friendship is something Bowers never really expected, "You work on these projects sometimes and you have some moment where you might be able to interact with an actor and they're worried about so many other things as a composer I'm here to help you, but I'm not expecting a real friendship."

He adds, "From the first day we hung out for three hours. We hung out and he was playing piano. I've been a fan of his for a long time."

And the pair will likely be working together again soon. According to Bowers, "There are a couple of things that he's had in mind. We've been talking about at some point doing that together. It's more so whenever our schedules align. Right now, we're talking about going to see some music together or trying to decompress and enjoy life together."

Up next for the musician is his work on the upcoming Showtime drama series, Black Monday.

Watch above as Bowers talks more about his upbringing, being inspired by Steven Spielberg films, working with Kanye West and forming a bond with the late Aretha Franklin. And make sure to check out the latest episode of THR's creator series, Magic Hour featuring Bowers.