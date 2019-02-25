Oscars: 'Green Book,' Lady Gaga Win Over Social Media

Other top moments on Facebook and Twitter include acting wins by Rami Malek and Olivia Colman.

Social media users had a lot to say during the 2019 Oscars on Sunday.

The most talked-about moment of the night on both Twitter and Facebook was Green Book's win in the best picture category.

"This whole story is about love. It's about loving each other despite our differences and finding the truth about who we are: We're the same people," said director Peter Farrelly during the acceptance speech.

The film has been linked to a number of controversies, including criticism from Don Shirley's family about his portrayal in the film, the resurfacing of screenwriter Nick Vallelonga's anti-Muslim tweet and claims that Farrelly exposed himself in the past.

Lady Gaga was the most tweeted-about star of the night, while her Star Is Born costar and director Bradley Cooper earned the No. 2 spot.

The singer's win in the best original song category was the second most-tweeted-about moment during the ceremony. During her acceptance speech with the song's co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, the first-time Oscar winner thanked Cooper and her sister.

"I've worked hard for a long time and it's not about winning — it's about not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it," she concluded in the speech.

Rami Malek's win in the best actor category for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody was the third most talked-about moment on both Twitter and Facebook. During his acceptance speech, the first-time Oscar winner thanked Queen for letting him be "the tiniest part of your phenomenal legacy. I am forever in your debt."

He also reflected on how his younger self would respond to the award. "I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him, and I think his curly-haired mind would have been blown. That kid was struggling with his identity," he said. Malek added that for anyone struggling with their identity, "we made a film about a gay man and an immigrant who was unapologetically himself."

The fourth most tweeted-about moment of the night was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance of "Shallow." The pair performed an intimate rendition of the hit song as Lady Gaga played the piano.

Olivia Colman's victory in the best actress category for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite was the fifth most tweeted-about moment of the show. The award marked Colman's first win at the Oscars.

During her acceptance speech, Colman thanked her parents, as well as her children and husband. "To any little girl who's practicing her speech on the tele, you never know!" she added during the speech.

While Lady Gaga and Cooper were the most talked-about stars of the night on Twitter, Malek followed closely behind in the No. 3 spot. Best director and cinematography winner Alfonso Cuaron was the fourth most tweeted-about person of the night, while first-time Oscar winner Spike Lee rounded out the list in the No. 5 spot.

Bohemian Rhapsody was the most tweeted-about film, followed by Roma, Green Book, Black Panther and A Star Is Born.

Lady Gaga also topped the list as the most tweeted-about person on the red carpet. She wore a timeless black Alexander McQueen gown and accessorized the look with matching elbow-length gloves, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and a stunning 128.54-carat diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co., which was last worn by Audrey Hepburn in 1962 and is valued at $30 million.

Pose star Billy Porter, who wore a Christian Siriano tuxedo gown to the show, was the second most tweeted-about star on the red carpet.

Yalitza Aparicio, Malek and Adam Lambert rounded out the list of the most tweeted-about stars to walk the red carpet.

Over on Facebook, Lady Gaga and Cooper's performance of "Shallow" was the second most talked-about moment of the night, while her acceptance speech for best original song landed in the No. 4 spot.

Roma's win for best foreign language film was the fifth most talked-about moment on Facebook. The win marked the first time Mexico has won in the category.

Facebook users also had a lot to say about the fashion looks on the red carpet.

Porter's tuxedo gown was the most talked-about look on Facebook, while Jason Momoa's pink velvet tux and matching scrunchie earned the No. 2 spot. The suit was the last one Karl Lagerfeld designed for Fendi.

Jennifer Lopez's Tom Ford mirror mosaic gown earned the No. 3 spot on the list, while Lady Gaga's legendary 128-carat Tiffany diamond necklace was the fourth most talked-about fashion item on the red carpet. Spike Lee's custom gold Jordan 3s rounded out the list in the No. 5 spot.