Green Day Cancels Asia Tour Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Green Day joins the growing list of acts who’ve scrapped their travel plans due to the coronavirus outbreak

The legendary punk rock trio have postponed their scheduled tour of Asia, which was due to kick early next month.

“We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus,” reads a statement posted to the band’s socials. “We know if sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers were booked to support their latest, hit album Father of All... with a string of concerts across the region, starting March 8 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The trek was meant to visit

Also this week, BTS canceled several shows in their native South Korea due to the alarming spread of coronavirus, while New Order announced they’d put their upcoming shows in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan “on hold” for the time being.

See Green Day's post below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.